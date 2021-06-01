Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,227. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

