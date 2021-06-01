Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.38. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,335. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.92. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

