Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry over the past year. Its successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. The company reported 11% year-over-year growth in total orders in the first quarter 2021. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Although rising land and labor costs are concerns, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

