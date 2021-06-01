Meridian Network Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $685,139.62 and $133,581.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

