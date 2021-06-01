Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 200,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.