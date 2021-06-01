Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 2,593,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,782. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup raised Medallia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

