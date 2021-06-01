McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.48.

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.20. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

