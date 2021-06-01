Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 2.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,292. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $102.62.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

