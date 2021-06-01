Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

