Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

