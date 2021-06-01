Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 373.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

