Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 372.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

TTWO stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

