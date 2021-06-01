Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 35,157 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 374.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

