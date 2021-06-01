Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.