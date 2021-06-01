Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 24,155 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE:M opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.