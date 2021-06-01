Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 12,592 Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BATS:FLBL opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.