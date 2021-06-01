Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

