Mariner LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after buying an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.