Mariner LLC Has $349,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after acquiring an additional 356,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

