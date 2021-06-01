Mariner LLC Acquires 11,634 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

