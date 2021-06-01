Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 372.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $242,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 85.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 199,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 246,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

