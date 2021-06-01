Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 29th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 3.08. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.41.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

