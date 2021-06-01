MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 637,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,450,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $468.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

