MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.