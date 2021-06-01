MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 13,984 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

