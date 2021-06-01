MAI Capital Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.