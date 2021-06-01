MAI Capital Management Has $249,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

