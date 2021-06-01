MAI Capital Management Has $241,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 564,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

