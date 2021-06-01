Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.