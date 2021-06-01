MACRO Consulting Group Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,902,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

