MACRO Consulting Group Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,326. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

