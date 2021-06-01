MACRO Consulting Group Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

UPS traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.29. 20,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

