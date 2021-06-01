MACRO Consulting Group Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MACRO Consulting Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.6% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,139,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. 67,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

