MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MTSI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 514,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,855. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

