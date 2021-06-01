LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,461.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.38 or 0.99931074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.49 or 0.01173459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00465445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00518177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00088650 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004151 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,412,972 coins and its circulating supply is 11,405,740 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

