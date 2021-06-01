Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $316.40 million, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

