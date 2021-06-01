Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $323.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

