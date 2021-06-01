LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $482.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 45010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($6.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £506.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.54.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

