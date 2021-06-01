Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NLS stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $550.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.64. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

