Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 252,100 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.02% of Williams-Sonoma worth $137,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.80. 10,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.