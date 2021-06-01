Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 204,454 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 204,454 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.85% of Trimble worth $165,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. 25,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,807. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.