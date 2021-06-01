Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $208.48 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,820 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Applied Materials worth $208,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 278,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,425. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

