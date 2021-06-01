Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $150,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 15,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,400 shares of company stock worth $33,721,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

