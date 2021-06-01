Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 2,555,818 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $191,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonos by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $2,859,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonos by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

