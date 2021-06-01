Loop Capital Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $40.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.76.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.