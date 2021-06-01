LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.