LinkEye (LET) Price Hits $0.0055

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $4.70 million and $155,621.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LinkEye has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00061308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00299989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00190517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.05 or 0.01001355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

