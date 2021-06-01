Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MSCI by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $9,431,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $468.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

