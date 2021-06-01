Lincoln National Corp Takes $236,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after buying an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,581,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,716,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.