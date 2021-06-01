Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 749,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

